Tomato salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tomato salad
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Cucumber / Tomato Salad
|$4.00
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Green Bean & Tomato Salad
|$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Green Bean & Tomato Salad
|$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Italian Tomato Salad
|$12.00
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Italian Tomato Salad
|$11.00
sliced tomatoes, with red onions, anchovies, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil