Tomato salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve tomato salad

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber / Tomato Salad$4.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Bean & Tomato Salad$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
More about Salt + Smoke
Item pic

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Bean & Tomato Salad$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
More about Salt + Smoke
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Tomato Salad$12.00
Italian Tomato Salad$11.00
More about Bartolino's South
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Tomato Salad$11.00
sliced tomatoes, with red onions, anchovies, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Bean & Tomato Salad$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
More about Salt + Smoke

