Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Banner pic

 

Layla

20 Allen Avenue, Suite 130, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Layla
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Three Kings Public House image

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Zushi image

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Sweet Potato Roll$6.95
More about Zushi
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.25
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Sweet Potato$7.00
Deep-fried Sweet Potato roll that's been drizzled with Eel sauce.
More about Blue Ocean
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image

 

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

626 N 6th St, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creole Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Bowl of sweet potato fries tossed in our special house seasoning and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce
More about BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

Avg 4.2 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Family Sweet Potato Fries$7.89
Serves 3-4
Medium Sweet Potato Fries$5.89
Serves 2-3
Single Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Teriyaki Salmon

Cinnamon Rolls

Chocolate Cake

Huevos Rancheros

Cobb Salad

Chopped Salad

Bleu Burgers

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston