Egg benedict in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve egg benedict
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.00
Canadian bacon, english muffin, hollandaise sauce
Benton Park Cafe - 2901 Salena Street
2901 Salena Street, Saint Louis
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
English muffin, Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
Poached eggs atop an English muffin with ham and with Hollandaise sauce, served with country potatoes'