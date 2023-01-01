Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$12.00
Canadian bacon, english muffin, hollandaise sauce
More about Chris' at the Docket
Consumer pic

 

Benton Park Cafe - 2901 Salena Street

2901 Salena Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$13.00
English muffin, Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise
More about Benton Park Cafe - 2901 Salena Street
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$13.00
Poached eggs atop an English muffin with ham and with Hollandaise sauce, served with country potatoes'
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Item pic

 

Bowood by Niche

4605 Olive St, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$18.00
semolina toast, bacon, poached eggs, brown butter hollandaise, chive, arugula salad, potatoes
More about Bowood by Niche

