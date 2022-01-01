California rolls in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve california rolls
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|California Roll
|$7.75
Crab, cucumber, + avocado, topped with masago + sesame seeds
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|California Roll
|$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.