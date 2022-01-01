Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sheetpan Nachos$15.00
Perfect to share or as an entree. Loaded with cheese, our fire roasted salsa, crema, tomato, cilantro & radish. Don't forget to add your favorite protein! Gluten Free.
More about Diego's Cantina
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$13.25
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, home made cream corn, and our buffalo chicken dip.
Seafood Nachos$13.25
BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Item pic

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Nachos$14.99
Asada Nachos$14.99
Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos.
All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
Chorizo Nachos$12.99
More about Sunny's Cantina
Item pic

 

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican

10312 Manchester Road, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Nachos$4.95
tortilla chips, queso cheese, seasoned ground beef.
Nachos$12.95
tortilla chips, queso, lettuce, pico, chipotle crema, pickled jalapenos, guac, cotija cheese, your choice of protein.
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.3 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Taco Nacho$13.00
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNER NACHOS$11.00
White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, bbq sauce drizzle and tortilla chips.
GF CORNER NACHOS$11.00
White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, bbq sauce drizzle and our GF tortilla chips
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Nachos$9.00
BBQ Pulled Pork on house fried chips, topped with pico, cheese sauce,and sour cream
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
Original J's image

 

Original J's

7359 Forsyth Blvd, University City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Nachos$11.00
Pulled pork "Carnitas", queso, sour cream, chili beans, house salsa, guacamole
More about Original J's
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Nachos$7.99
Freshly made corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, green chilies, sliced jalapenos, & our Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Garnished with green onion & black olives. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole.
Add shredded chicken, beef, or pork + 3.49
Kids Nachos$5.99
Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce.
Carnitas Nachos$10.99
Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded carnitas pork & pureed pinto beansunder our Mexican three cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99
More about Amigos Cantina
Item pic

 

Kimchi Guys

282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Nachos$12.95
Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds
More about Kimchi Guys
Item pic

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buenos Nachos$11.75
Tortilla chips loaded with chile con queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Signature Nachos$8.75
Tortilla chips with refried beans, jalapenos, and melted jack and cheddar cheese
Kid's Nachos$5.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted fresh Jack & Cheddar.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

the B A O

14 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Nachos$11.99
More about the B A O
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$14.00
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips, Topped with Queso Blanco,
Homemade Black Bean Corn Salsa, Slow Smoked Beef
Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Candied Jalapenos, Green Onion,
and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream.
If Requesting toppings on the side, there will be a $2.00 charge for additional containers.
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Crawling Crab image

 

Crawling Crab

6730 Page Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Nachos$7.99
Tortilla chips cheese and your choice of toppings
Crab Nachos$10.99
More about Crawling Crab
Item pic

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.99
Pulled pork, black beans, corn, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream topped with smoky sweet and spicy serrano chili sauce
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Kimchi Guys

612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Nachos$12.95
Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds
More about Kimchi Guys
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$15.00
Smoked flank steak with grilled corn salsa, fresh jalapeños, Cheddar & Jack cheeses, topped with tomatoes, salsa, cheese sauce and sour cream
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Nachos$14.95
BBQ baked beans, nacho cheese and smoked meats layered over tri-colored tortilla chips topped with sour cream, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Lester's
Nick’s Pub image

 

Nick’s Pub

6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Supreme Nachos$6.99
Large portion of chips covered in cheese sauce, chili, lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, and salsa. Add grilled chicken to make them even bigger
Nacho Cheese$0.95
More about Nick’s Pub

