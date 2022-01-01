Nachos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve nachos
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Sheetpan Nachos
|$15.00
Perfect to share or as an entree. Loaded with cheese, our fire roasted salsa, crema, tomato, cilantro & radish. Don't forget to add your favorite protein! Gluten Free.
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$13.25
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, home made cream corn, and our buffalo chicken dip.
|Seafood Nachos
|$13.25
|BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Shrimp Nachos
|$14.99
|Asada Nachos
|$14.99
Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos.
All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
|Chorizo Nachos
|$12.99
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Kids Nachos
|$4.95
tortilla chips, queso cheese, seasoned ground beef.
|Nachos
|$12.95
tortilla chips, queso, lettuce, pico, chipotle crema, pickled jalapenos, guac, cotija cheese, your choice of protein.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Mini Taco Nacho
|$13.00
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|CORNER NACHOS
|$11.00
White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, bbq sauce drizzle and tortilla chips.
|GF CORNER NACHOS
|$11.00
White queso, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, bbq sauce drizzle and our GF tortilla chips
SOHA Bar and Grill
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$9.00
BBQ Pulled Pork on house fried chips, topped with pico, cheese sauce,and sour cream
Original J's
7359 Forsyth Blvd, University City
|Carnitas Nachos
|$11.00
Pulled pork "Carnitas", queso, sour cream, chili beans, house salsa, guacamole
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Jalapeno Nachos
|$7.99
Freshly made corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, green chilies, sliced jalapenos, & our Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Garnished with green onion & black olives. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole.
Add shredded chicken, beef, or pork + 3.49
|Kids Nachos
|$5.99
Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce.
|Carnitas Nachos
|$10.99
Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded carnitas pork & pureed pinto beansunder our Mexican three cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99
Kimchi Guys
282 N. Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Spicy Chicken Nachos
|$12.95
Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Buenos Nachos
|$11.75
Tortilla chips loaded with chile con queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream.
|Signature Nachos
|$8.75
Tortilla chips with refried beans, jalapenos, and melted jack and cheddar cheese
|Kid's Nachos
|$5.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted fresh Jack & Cheddar.
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Brisket Nachos
|$14.00
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips, Topped with Queso Blanco,
Homemade Black Bean Corn Salsa, Slow Smoked Beef
Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Candied Jalapenos, Green Onion,
and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream.
If Requesting toppings on the side, there will be a $2.00 charge for additional containers.
Crawling Crab
6730 Page Ave, Saint Louis
|Build Your Own Nachos
|$7.99
Tortilla chips cheese and your choice of toppings
|Crab Nachos
|$10.99
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$12.99
Pulled pork, black beans, corn, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream topped with smoky sweet and spicy serrano chili sauce
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Spicy Chicken Nachos
|$12.95
Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Nachos
|$15.00
Smoked flank steak with grilled corn salsa, fresh jalapeños, Cheddar & Jack cheeses, topped with tomatoes, salsa, cheese sauce and sour cream
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|BBQ Nachos
|$14.95
BBQ baked beans, nacho cheese and smoked meats layered over tri-colored tortilla chips topped with sour cream, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.