Lox in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve lox
More about Ukraft
Ukraft
701 Market Avenue, St. Louis
|Bagel N Lox
|$8.00
Salmon, local free range egg, cream cheese, onions, dill on a Bagel
More about Half & Half
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Lox Avocado Toast
|$12.00
rye, avocado, house cured lox, dill, everything spice
|Lox Benedict
|$17.75
rye, house cured lox, dill cream cheese, red onion, hollandaise, capers, potatoes
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches
360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|LOX, CC, SPIN, TOM,ONION
|$5.85
More about City Coffee and Creperie
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Lox Bagel
|$12.50
|Lox & Dam Crepe
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, red onion, fresh spinach with a caper & herb cream cheese sauce