Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve lox

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bagel N Lox$8.00
Salmon, local free range egg, cream cheese, onions, dill on a Bagel
More about Ukraft
Banner pic

 

Half & Half

8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Avocado Toast$12.00
rye, avocado, house cured lox, dill, everything spice
Lox Benedict$17.75
rye, house cured lox, dill cream cheese, red onion, hollandaise, capers, potatoes
More about Half & Half
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOX, CC, SPIN, TOM,ONION$5.85
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Bagel$12.50
Lox & Dam Crepe$12.50
Smoked salmon, red onion, fresh spinach with a caper & herb cream cheese sauce
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Consumer pic

 

Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox & Bagel$12.00
lox, tomato, dill cream cheese, lettuce, red onion, caper berries, on plain or everything bagel
More about Colleen's

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Avocado Sandwiches

Mushroom Burgers

Brisket

Meatball Subs

Gyoza

Greek Salad

Crab Cakes

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston