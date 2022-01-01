Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120

20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
Item pic

 

Joyful House - Saint Louis - 3900 S Grand Blvd

3900 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Egg Roll$10.99
Vermicelli noodles with grilled BBQ pork, egg roll, peanuts, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.
Cha Gio - Egg Roll (2)$3.99
Crispy egg rolls packed with pork, mushroom, taro, and vegetables. Served with a side of fish sauce and fresh vegetables.
More about Joyful House - Saint Louis - 3900 S Grand Blvd

Map

