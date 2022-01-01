Croissants in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve croissants
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|CROISSANT
|$2.00
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac
|CROISSANT
|$2.00
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Croissant
|$5.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood
|Ham On Croissant
|$10.50
|Chicken Salad On Croissant
|$9.95
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|CROISSANT
|$2.00
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|CROISSANT
|$2.00
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos
626 N 6th St, Saint Louis
|Croissant
|$2.50
Lightly toasted croissant served with butter and jelly
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Croissant
|$4.00