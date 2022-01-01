Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve croissants

Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$1.25
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROISSANT$2.00
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$1.25
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROISSANT$2.00
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

 

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham On Croissant$10.50
Chicken Salad On Croissant$9.95
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROISSANT$2.00
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROISSANT$2.00
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image

 

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

626 N 6th St, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant$2.50
Lightly toasted croissant served with butter and jelly
Item pic

 

Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Croissant$4.00
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$1.25
