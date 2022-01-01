Prosciutto in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Little Gem Chopped Salad
|$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
|Kris's Chicken Salad
|$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs