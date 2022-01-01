Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon$3.25
More about Southwest Diner
Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Wrap$12.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with cheddar cheese and mayo
More about Pietro's
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Side Turkey Bacon (2 pc)$2.49
Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Side Turkey Bacon (3 pc)$4.59
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD Turkey Bacon$5.59
3 pieces
Turkey Bacon & Eggs$12.00
SD 1/2 Turkey Bacon$3.49
2 Pieces
More about Chris' at the Docket
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey, Bacon Club$13.00
Thin sliced breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozz
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey, Bacon Sandwich$10.25
More about Milo's Bocce Garden

