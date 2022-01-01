Turkey bacon in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$12.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with cheddar cheese and mayo
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|1/2 Side Turkey Bacon (2 pc)
|$2.49
|Turkey Bacon & Eggs
|Side Turkey Bacon (3 pc)
|$4.59
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|SD Turkey Bacon
|$5.59
3 pieces
|Turkey Bacon & Eggs
|$12.00
|SD 1/2 Turkey Bacon
|$3.49
2 Pieces
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Turkey, Bacon Club
|$13.00
Thin sliced breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozz