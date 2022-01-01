Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Udon noodles in
Saint Louis
/
Saint Louis
/
Udon Noodles
Saint Louis restaurants that serve udon noodles
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
No reviews yet
Udon Noodles
$2.00
More about Zushi
the B A O
14 North Central Avenue, Clayton
Avg 4.5
(2323 reviews)
UDON Noodle soup
$15.99
fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom
togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup
More about the B A O
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis
Tortas
Shrimp Fried Rice
Po Boy
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Rolls
Pad Thai
Edamame
Croissants
Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore
Central West End
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Midtown
No reviews yet
The Loop
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
No reviews yet
Soulard
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
The Hill
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Forest Park Southeast
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
More near Saint Louis to explore
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Chesterfield
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(209 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston