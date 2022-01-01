Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve tikka masala

House of India image

 

House of India

8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$12.95
Homemade cheese cubes in a tomato creamy sauce & spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Chicken Tikka prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices (Simply fantastic)
Shrimp Tikka Masala$15.50
Marinated shrimp roasted in tandoor prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices
More about House of India
Item pic

 

Pizza Head

3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chick’n Tikka Masala Pie: Collab with Bombay Food Junkies (Vegan or Dairy)$29.00
*Sunday, 05/08, Bombay Food Junkies donated the Chick'n Tikka! We are donating 50% of the proceeds from this pizza to MO Abortion Fund along with 50% of the proceeds from our MO Reproductive Rights Pizza. Thank you, Bombay Food Junkies!*
**Sundays Only**(and maybe Mondays)
Tomato sauce, your choice of cheese, Chick'n Tikka Masala courtesy of Bombay Food Junkies, and Cilantro for garnish.
Limited quantities.
****Chick'n Tikka contains tree nuts****
More about Pizza Head

