Tikka masala in Saint Louis

House of India
8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$12.95
Homemade cheese cubes in a tomato creamy sauce & spices.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.95
Chicken Tikka prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices (Simply fantastic)
|Shrimp Tikka Masala
|$15.50
Marinated shrimp roasted in tandoor prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices
Pizza Head
3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis
|Chick’n Tikka Masala Pie: Collab with Bombay Food Junkies (Vegan or Dairy)
|$29.00
*Sunday, 05/08, Bombay Food Junkies donated the Chick'n Tikka! We are donating 50% of the proceeds from this pizza to MO Abortion Fund along with 50% of the proceeds from our MO Reproductive Rights Pizza. Thank you, Bombay Food Junkies!*
**Sundays Only**(and maybe Mondays)
Tomato sauce, your choice of cheese, Chick'n Tikka Masala courtesy of Bombay Food Junkies, and Cilantro for garnish.
Limited quantities.
****Chick'n Tikka contains tree nuts****