Tikka masala in Saint Louis

*Sunday, 05/08, Bombay Food Junkies donated the Chick'n Tikka! We are donating 50% of the proceeds from this pizza to MO Abortion Fund along with 50% of the proceeds from our MO Reproductive Rights Pizza. Thank you, Bombay Food Junkies!*

**Sundays Only**(and maybe Mondays)

Tomato sauce, your choice of cheese, Chick'n Tikka Masala courtesy of Bombay Food Junkies, and Cilantro for garnish.

Limited quantities.

****Chick'n Tikka contains tree nuts****

