Chimichangas in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chimichangas

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken then deep fried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichangas$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Seafood Chimichangas$15.49
Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice. Deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Chimichanga$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice; deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichangas$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Seafood Chimichangas$15.49
Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice. Deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Chimichanga$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice; deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichanga$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken then deep fried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichangas$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga (2)*$10.50
Our chimichanga is deep fried & filled with shredded beef in a red chile chipotle sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Chimichangas$13.99
Two deep-fried chimichangas filled with your choice of shredded beef in a red chile chipotle sauce or chicken
in salsa verde. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole and sour cream. For enchilada style,
add $2.
Chimichangas Americanas$14.95
Two deep-fried chimichangas filled with your choice of shredded beef in a red chile chipotle sauce or chicken
topped with salsa verde or salsa guajillo and queso oaxaca. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh
guacamole and sour cream
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Chimichanga$11.99
Baby salad shrimp and imitation crab wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Smothered in white seafood sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
Blanco Chimichanga$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of Queso Blanco, and a scoop of sour cream.
