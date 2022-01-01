Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve penne

La Grolla St Paul image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

La Grolla St Paul

452 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.4 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Penne alla Vodka$12.00
Penne sautéed with shallots, tomato, and basil in a creamy vodka sauce
More about La Grolla St Paul
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Penne Alfredo$8.00
Penne noodles with our homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a slice of bread and butter
More about Moe's American Grill
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Penne and Meatballs$4.50
Whole Penne And Meatballs$8.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne pasta$5.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
5c85a79d-6ae2-4e8a-ae45-3589463bb1f1 image

 

Luci Ancora

2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
penne alla luci$17.00
rustichella penne, diced chicken breast, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil, chicken broth, red pepper flakes + garnished with fresh tomatoes
More about Luci Ancora

