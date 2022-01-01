Penne in Saint Paul
La Grolla St Paul
452 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Penne alla Vodka
|$12.00
Penne sautéed with shallots, tomato, and basil in a creamy vodka sauce
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Kids Penne Alfredo
|$8.00
Penne noodles with our homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a slice of bread and butter
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Half Penne and Meatballs
|$4.50
|Whole Penne And Meatballs
|$8.00