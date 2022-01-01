Short ribs in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve short ribs
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions.
Served with natural-cut fries
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|SHORT RIB
|$30.00
Creamy polenta, carrot ribbon salad, port wine demi – glace
Lakes Tavern & Grill
9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury
|Short Rib Pappardelle
|$19.00
braised short ribs, pappardelle, parmesan, parsley