Short ribs in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions.
Served with natural-cut fries
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHORT RIB$30.00
Creamy polenta, carrot ribbon salad, port wine demi – glace
Lakes Tavern & Grill image

 

Lakes Tavern & Grill

9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Pappardelle$19.00
braised short ribs, pappardelle, parmesan, parsley
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Short Rib$16.00
fried rice, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce, green onions and whipped eggs
