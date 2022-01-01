Angus burgers in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve angus burgers
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Shrimp Diablo Angus Burger
|$11.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus burger topped with cheese and grilled shrimp, with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and chipotle ranch on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Shrimp Diablo Angus Burger
|$11.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus burger topped with cheese and grilled shrimp, with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and chipotle ranch on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Shrimp Diablo Angus Burger
|$11.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus burger topped with cheese and grilled shrimp, with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and chipotle ranch on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Shrimp Diablo Angus Burger
|$11.99
1/2 lb. Double Angus burger topped with cheese and grilled shrimp, with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and chipotle ranch on a King’s Hawaiian Bun. Served with one side.