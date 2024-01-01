Donburi in San Diego
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego
|Donburi Bowl Veggies & Shrooms
|$18.00
rice bowl with house pickles and spicy radish kimchi with veggies & mushrooms
|Donburi Bowl Hamachi Kama
|$20.00
rice bowl with house pickles and spicy radish kimchi with grilled japanese hamachi collar
|Donburi Bowl Flat Iron Steak
|$19.00
rice bowl with house pickles and spicy radish kimchi with grilled flat iron steak