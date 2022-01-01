Grilled steaks in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Grilled Steak Bowl
|$15.99
grilled steak, spanish rice, pinto beans, roasted corn, sauteed peppers & onions, cilantro, guajillo salsa
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Grilled Sirloin Steak
|$24.99
port wine sauce, Yukon potato mash, vegetables gf
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Grilled Steak & Poblano Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, Ají crema. Served with lime wedge.
|Grilled Steak & Poblano Burrito
|$20.00
Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan aji crema, and vegan queso fresco.
72Fifty
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Grilled Sirloin Steak with Argentinian Red Chimichurri Served with Balsamic Brussels Spouts and Roasted Fingerling Potato Mix
|$9.00