Red velvet cake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Southern Red Velvet Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED VELVET CAKE$5.95
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Phatties Bake Shop image

 

Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red velvet cake$7.50
More about Phatties Bake Shop

