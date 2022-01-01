Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Rice Pudding
San Diego restaurants that serve rice pudding
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
No reviews yet
rice pudding
$9.00
strawberry + apricot + pistachio + candied lemon
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Donna Jean
2949 Fifth Ave, San Diego
No reviews yet
PUMPKIN RICE PUDDING
$12.00
Roasted red kabocha, candied pumpkin seeds, cinnamon sugar
More about Donna Jean
