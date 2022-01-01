Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Bottom Beef Meatloaf$15.95
Ground beef, pork sausage, celery, green pepper, onion, carrot, garlic and breadcrumbs
Meatloaf Beef$16.95
Turkey Meatloaf$15.95
Ground turkey, Italian sausage, cheese curds, celery, onions, garlic, spices
More about Pasta & Co
Meatloaf Sammy image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatloaf Sammy$14.00
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
Mom's Meatloaf Dinner$18.50
Homemade meatloaf wrapped in bacon and served with roasted garlic red potatoes and a medley of green bean, cherry tomatoes and croutons.
More about West 5
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Meatloaf$25.00
Black Lentil 'Meatloaf', Vegan Creamed Spinach & Artichokes, Beer Battered Spring Onions, Mambo Sauce
More about Olmstead
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lake Forest Bar and Grill

17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Avg 3.8 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
More about Lake Forest Bar and Grill
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greenlake Grill

7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (571 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
More about Greenlake Grill
Banner pic

 

Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf$9.75
Housemade Pork and Beef Meatloaf served with Savory Tomato Sauce
Meatloaf & Salad$14.50
Housemade Pork and Beef Meatloaf served with Savory Tomato Sauce served with one salad of your choice.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Our House-Made Pork and Beef Meatloaf, Provolone, MK Tomato Sauce, Basil Aioli & Baby Spinach on Macrina Sourdough, and Toasted
More about Madison Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
meatloaf sandwich$14.50
Served on Sourdough and topped with Marinara and Mozzarella. Served with fries and pickle
More about Geraldine's Counter

