Meatloaf in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve meatloaf
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Brown Bottom Beef Meatloaf
|$15.95
Ground beef, pork sausage, celery, green pepper, onion, carrot, garlic and breadcrumbs
|Meatloaf Beef
|$16.95
|Turkey Meatloaf
|$15.95
Ground turkey, Italian sausage, cheese curds, celery, onions, garlic, spices
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Meatloaf Sammy
|$14.00
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
|Mom's Meatloaf Dinner
|$18.50
Homemade meatloaf wrapped in bacon and served with roasted garlic red potatoes and a medley of green bean, cherry tomatoes and croutons.
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Vegan Meatloaf
|$25.00
Black Lentil 'Meatloaf', Vegan Creamed Spinach & Artichokes, Beer Battered Spring Onions, Mambo Sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf
|$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greenlake Grill
7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle
|Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf
|$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
Madison Kitchen
4122 East Madison Street, Seattle
|Meatloaf
|$9.75
Housemade Pork and Beef Meatloaf served with Savory Tomato Sauce
|Meatloaf & Salad
|$14.50
Housemade Pork and Beef Meatloaf served with Savory Tomato Sauce served with one salad of your choice.
|Meatloaf Sandwich
Our House-Made Pork and Beef Meatloaf, Provolone, MK Tomato Sauce, Basil Aioli & Baby Spinach on Macrina Sourdough, and Toasted