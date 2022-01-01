Katsu in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve katsu
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Anju Bar and Eatery
9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle
|Katsu / Teriyaki combo
|$11.00
Combo bowl of chicken katsu and teriyaki with rice. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**
More about Super Six
Super Six
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Pork Katsu Sandwich + Fries
|$15.00
Ciabatta, red onion, tangy slaw, bulldog sauce, mayo and hand-cut fries
More about Marination ma kai
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Katsu
|$13.00
Pork cutlet, panko crust, served on a Macrina ciabatta with red onion, mayo, house-made “BULLDOG” tonkatsu sauce and tangy slaw.
More about Nana's Green Tea
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
More about Grillbird
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Katsu
|$12.60
Boneless chicken thighs are pounded thin, dredged in rice flour, egg and panko, then fried until golden brown. House made Tonkatsu sauce on the side. Choice of white or brown rice. along with choice of two sides. *Katsu is NOT gluten-free.**Katsu sauce includes Worcestershire, which includes anchovies.
|Chicken & Katsu
|$12.60
Half Chicken teriyaki and Katsu Chicken. Choice of white or brown rice along with choice of two sides and sauces on the side. Katsu is NOT gluten free. **Katsu sauce includes Worcestershire, which includes anchovies.