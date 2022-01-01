Fried chicken sandwiches in Tampa
Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
Daddy O's Patio
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY
|Daddy's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Butter Burgers
777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa
|Hot Nash Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Texas Pete's Hot Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Jalapeños, Chipotle Mayonnaise, and Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun.
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)