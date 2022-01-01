Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve sliders

The Grill at Morris Bridge image

 

The Grill at Morris Bridge

10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caçoila Sliders$13.00
Paprika, wine braised pulled pork, pickled onions, fries
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
Item pic

 

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SLIDER PACK$10.99
2 tenders with your choice of heat, Martin's long rolls, coleslaw, King's sauce, sweet heat pickles served with fries
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
Banner pic

 

The Brisket Shoppe

3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Living Brisket Sliders$89.00
Party tray of 20 pieces. Prime smoked brisket piled high topped with caramlized onions, pickles and garlic aioli on brioche buns.
More about The Brisket Shoppe
Item pic

 

King of the Coop- SOHO

500 S Howard Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SLIDER PACK$9.99
2 tenders with your choice of heat, Martin's long rolls, coleslaw, King's sauce, sweet heat pickles served with fries
More about King of the Coop- SOHO

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm

Roti

Hot Chocolate

Tacos

Collard Greens

Croissants

Fried Zucchini

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston