West Des Moines restaurants you'll love

West Des Moines restaurants
Toast
  • West Des Moines

West Des Moines's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Cake
Takeout box
Must-try West Des Moines restaurants

Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck image

 

Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck

1400 Locust St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Eggs & Jam image

 

Eggs & Jam

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ludabiscuits$10.95
Side of Crispy Bacon$3.95
Toast Face Killah$11.95
The Hall DSM image

 

The Hall DSM

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1 Topping$9.99
Your Choice of Topping on Red Sauce
Cheese Curds$8.99
White cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to golden delicious brown. Try them with our housemade ranch.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
A YUGE warm pretzel served with warm Beerhouse bier cheese dip and Dusseldorf mustard.
Smash Park image

 

Smash Park

6625 Coach Light Dr, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sheet Ton of Nachos$11.49
white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, green onion, house corn tortilla chips
Fried Pickleballs$9.99
whipped cream cheese, dill pickles, bacon and white cheddar cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with bloody Mary ranch dipper
Boneless- 10 OZ$10.49
all natural, 24-hour beer brined chicken, choice of 1 sauce and 1 dipper
Zombie Burger JC image

 

Zombie Burger JC

101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Raygun$7.79
Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo
Trailer Trash Zombie$7.99
American cheese, fried pickle, chicken fried bacon, cheese curds, ranch dressing
Undead Elvis$7.99
peanut butter, fried bananas, bacon, American cheese, egg*, mayo
Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge

225 5th street, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mongolian Beef$20.00
Heavenly has a reputation as the best Mongolian Beef in the Des Moines-area. We take pride in that and you have to taste why we've earned that title. We take fresh, local beef and stir fry it to perfection with green scallion, onions, buttoned mushroom and a signature sauce.
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (2)$6.50
Owner's secret recipe with vegetables only!
Crab Rangoon (6)$8.50
Crab Rangoon is a Chinese-American cuisine staple and we make ours from scratch. We take cream cheese and imitation crab and wrap it in handmade wontons, then fried to perfection.
Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Fresh Spring Roll$6.95
Cabbage, asparagus, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, sweet basil and carrot; served with Peanut sauce
Crab Rangoon$6.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection , serve with sweet & sour sauce
Pad Thai$10.95
A very famous Thai dish! Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion. Served with a side of ground peanut and lime wedge.
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Jalapeno Pasta$17.00
Pulled Chicken/ Jalapeno Fettuccine/ Jalapeno Cream Sauce
Cavatelli$17.00
Italian Sausage/ Cavatelli Pasta/ Red Sauce/ Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella/ Basil/ Tomato/ Olive Oil/ Pesto
PerKup Cafe image

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC$9.25
2 eggs, hash-browns, a choice of 3 bacon, 3 links, or a ham steak and toast.
BISCUIT/JAM$1.65
made from scratch buttermilk biscuits with a side of homemade jam
JAKE
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and a choice of meat served over hash-browns and a side of toast.
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
California Roll$6.00
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
Philadelphia Roll$8.00
Gluten free. Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.
Dino's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Bar & Grill

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines

Avg 4.8 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dino Burger$15.99
Half Seafood Nachos$8.99
Seafood Nachos$15.99
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Pride of Iowa Wrap$13.50
2016 State Fair Award Winning
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Sub chipotle chicken for another award-winning option!
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
Pub Melt$13.75
Honey turkey, pit ham, bacon bits, cheddar and Swiss cheese, served on grilled hoagie, queso on the side
East Coast Pastrami$13.50
Peppery pastrami, caramelized onions, monterey jack cheese, served on toasted South Union ciabatta bun, creamy dijon sauce on side
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
That's Italian$6.30
Roasted bell peppers with melted provolone cheese on top of prosciutto, cured salami and Black Forest ham with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Chicken Pecan$4.75
Tomatoes, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, capicola and chopped pecans with honey mustard dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
Scotcharoo$1.50
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger of the Month$13.99
February Burger of the month is The Birria Burger!
One beef patty topped with Queso Fresco, Birria Pork, Lime Pickled Onions & Radishes with a Cilantro Lime Crema drizzle. Served on a Hawaiian bun and a toasted jalapeno to top it off! Includes a side of Birria Au Jus, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Verde.
Bavarian Pretzels$9.99
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds
choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style
'55$11.99
two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!
Mitzi's image

GRILL

Mitzi's

206 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.9 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage on Mars
A Breakfast Sausage on Two Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy
Fries (Side)$3.95
A side of our fries.
Hooked on a Feta$9.95
Fries topped with lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, and feta cheese!
Make it healthy! Put it on a salad instead!
Big Acai Bowls image

 

Big Acai Bowls

117 5th Street, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Chipotle Turkey Burrito$6.00
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell
Matcha Smoothie$6.00
CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE
The Keg Stand image

 

The Keg Stand

3530 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1LB$12.95
One pound of our wings with your choice of 1 sauce or rub and celery
Burger$10.95
Two all beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce, and your choice of cheese on a brioche or pretzel bun with your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch on a brioche bun with your choice of side
Cattoor's image

 

Cattoor's

1306 Grand Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Gilroy's

1238 8th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
