West Des Moines restaurants you'll love
West Des Moines's top cuisines
Must-try West Des Moines restaurants
Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck
1400 Locust St, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Acai BIG
|$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
|Acai CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Sorbet Mix CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Eggs & Jam
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Ludabiscuits
|$10.95
|Side of Crispy Bacon
|$3.95
|Toast Face Killah
|$11.95
The Hall DSM
111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|1 Topping
|$9.99
Your Choice of Topping on Red Sauce
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
White cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to golden delicious brown. Try them with our housemade ranch.
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.99
A YUGE warm pretzel served with warm Beerhouse bier cheese dip and Dusseldorf mustard.
Smash Park
6625 Coach Light Dr, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Sheet Ton of Nachos
|$11.49
white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, green onion, house corn tortilla chips
|Fried Pickleballs
|$9.99
whipped cream cheese, dill pickles, bacon and white cheddar cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with bloody Mary ranch dipper
|Boneless- 10 OZ
|$10.49
all natural, 24-hour beer brined chicken, choice of 1 sauce and 1 dipper
Zombie Burger JC
101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Raygun
|$7.79
Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo
|Trailer Trash Zombie
|$7.99
American cheese, fried pickle, chicken fried bacon, cheese curds, ranch dressing
|Undead Elvis
|$7.99
peanut butter, fried bananas, bacon, American cheese, egg*, mayo
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge
225 5th street, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Mongolian Beef
|$20.00
Heavenly has a reputation as the best Mongolian Beef in the Des Moines-area. We take pride in that and you have to taste why we've earned that title. We take fresh, local beef and stir fry it to perfection with green scallion, onions, buttoned mushroom and a signature sauce.
|Vegetarian Egg Rolls (2)
|$6.50
Owner's secret recipe with vegetables only!
|Crab Rangoon (6)
|$8.50
Crab Rangoon is a Chinese-American cuisine staple and we make ours from scratch. We take cream cheese and imitation crab and wrap it in handmade wontons, then fried to perfection.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Banana Leaf
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Veggie Fresh Spring Roll
|$6.95
Cabbage, asparagus, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, sweet basil and carrot; served with Peanut sauce
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection , serve with sweet & sour sauce
|Pad Thai
|$10.95
A very famous Thai dish! Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion. Served with a side of ground peanut and lime wedge.
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
640 S 50th St, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Chicken Jalapeno Pasta
|$17.00
Pulled Chicken/ Jalapeno Fettuccine/ Jalapeno Cream Sauce
|Cavatelli
|$17.00
Italian Sausage/ Cavatelli Pasta/ Red Sauce/ Mozzarella
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
Mozzarella/ Basil/ Tomato/ Olive Oil/ Pesto
SANDWICHES
PerKup Cafe
2700 University Ave, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|CLASSIC
|$9.25
2 eggs, hash-browns, a choice of 3 bacon, 3 links, or a ham steak and toast.
|BISCUIT/JAM
|$1.65
made from scratch buttermilk biscuits with a side of homemade jam
|JAKE
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and a choice of meat served over hash-browns and a side of toast.
Wasabi
9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Gluten free. Soft tofu, seaweed, scallion, soy bean broth.
|California Roll
|$6.00
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. ***Cannot be made gluten free.
|Philadelphia Roll
|$8.00
Gluten free. Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Bar & Grill
5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Dino Burger
|$15.99
|Half Seafood Nachos
|$8.99
|Seafood Nachos
|$15.99
SANDWICHES
G Mig's 5th St. Pub
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|The Pride of Iowa Wrap
|$13.50
2016 State Fair Award Winning
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Sub chipotle chicken for another award-winning option!
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
|Pub Melt
|$13.75
Honey turkey, pit ham, bacon bits, cheddar and Swiss cheese, served on grilled hoagie, queso on the side
|East Coast Pastrami
|$13.50
Peppery pastrami, caramelized onions, monterey jack cheese, served on toasted South Union ciabatta bun, creamy dijon sauce on side
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|That's Italian
|$6.30
Roasted bell peppers with melted provolone cheese on top of prosciutto, cured salami and Black Forest ham with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
|Chicken Pecan
|$4.75
Tomatoes, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, capicola and chopped pecans with honey mustard dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
|Scotcharoo
|$1.50
Barn Town Brewing
9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Burger of the Month
|$13.99
February Burger of the month is The Birria Burger!
One beef patty topped with Queso Fresco, Birria Pork, Lime Pickled Onions & Radishes with a Cilantro Lime Crema drizzle. Served on a Hawaiian bun and a toasted jalapeno to top it off! Includes a side of Birria Au Jus, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Verde.
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.99
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds
choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style
|'55
|$11.99
two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!
GRILL
Mitzi's
206 5th St, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Sausage on Mars
A Breakfast Sausage on Two Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy
|Fries (Side)
|$3.95
A side of our fries.
|Hooked on a Feta
|$9.95
Fries topped with lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, and feta cheese!
Make it healthy! Put it on a salad instead!
Big Acai Bowls
117 5th Street, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Acai CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Chipotle Turkey Burrito
|$6.00
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell
|Matcha Smoothie
|$6.00
CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE
The Keg Stand
3530 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|1LB
|$12.95
One pound of our wings with your choice of 1 sauce or rub and celery
|Burger
|$10.95
Two all beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce, and your choice of cheese on a brioche or pretzel bun with your choice of side
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch on a brioche bun with your choice of side