Ann Arbor breakfast spots you'll love
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|The Cali
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
|Latte
|$3.50
All cafe beverages will be prepared fresh upon your arrival.
|Caprese Bocata
|$11.00
House-made fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper. Served on Zingerman's French Baguette. Add Prosciutto de Parma for $3.
Alpha Diner
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Athena Salad
|$12.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
|Large Greek Salad
|$10.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
|Alpha Breakfast
|$9.00
3 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Strips of Bacon, and Ham
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Zingerman's Roadhouse
2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Kale & Pinenut (V, GF)
|$11.00
Thinly sliced kale, dried cherries, pine nuts, and SarVecchio parmesan cheese tossed with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
|2-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken
|$18.00
2-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken
$18.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
|4-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken
|$25.00
4-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken
$25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.