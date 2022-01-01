Ann Arbor breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Ann Arbor

York Food & Drink image

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Cali$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
Latte$3.50
All cafe beverages will be prepared fresh upon your arrival.
Caprese Bocata$11.00
House-made fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper. Served on Zingerman's French Baguette. Add Prosciutto de Parma for $3.
More about York Food & Drink
Alpha Diner image

 

Alpha Diner

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Popular items
Athena Salad$12.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
Large Greek Salad$10.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Alpha Breakfast$9.00
3 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Strips of Bacon, and Ham
More about Alpha Diner
Zingerman's Roadhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Zingerman's Roadhouse

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale & Pinenut (V, GF)$11.00
Thinly sliced kale, dried cherries, pine nuts, and SarVecchio parmesan cheese tossed with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
2-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken$18.00
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken 2 pieces $18.00/4 pieces $25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
4-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken$25.00
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken 2 pieces $18.00/4 pieces $25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
More about Zingerman's Roadhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip TOGO Coffee$3.00
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
North Side$12.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

