Burritos in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$9.50
Spanish rice, black beans, crema, #1 sauce, pickled radish, jicama slaw, pickled tomatillo, pickled onions, pickled jalapeno and choice of chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas or roasted veggies
Wet Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies all covered with enchilada sauce and extra cheese
Burrito$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
More about Cantina Taqueria
Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spanish Fire Burrito$11.00
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
potato, egg, bacon or black beans, green onion, cheddar, tortilla
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Queso Burrito$11.00
Cuban black beans & corn, brown rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, guacamole, baby greens & red bell pepper in a tortilla.
Allergens: Contains wheat, soy, and nuts. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Can be made nut-free. Gluten free requests will be made as a bowl.
Burrito Bowl$11.00
Cuban black beans & corn, brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, scoop of guacamole, baby greens, red bell pepper & tortilla chips. Gluten-free, can be made soy-free. Can be made nut-free.
2 oz portion
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HOMES Brewery

2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Tofu Burrito$13.00
pastrami spice, brussels sprout kimchi, sriracha slaw, potato chips (v,s)
Gogi Burrito$13.00
bulgogi beef, HOMES beer cheese, sriracha aioli, fries, scallion
More about HOMES Brewery
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$4.49
Scrambled Eggs, Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of up to (3) Vegetables, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Gringo Burrito$8.50
Burrito with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing and shredded lettuce.
San Diego Burrito$11.00
Burrito with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.
Half & Half Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and choice of two meats Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
More about BTB Burrito
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmers Burrito$8.50
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs. cheddar cheese, potato, ham, onion & green pepper. Served with salsa.
Impossible Burrito
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potato & impossible meat. Served with a side of salsa.
Egg & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & potato. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Wet Burrito$10.00
Wet Burrito$12.00
Refried beans, Spanish rice, cheese, onion and tomato. Smothered in ranchera and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or mushroom. Sour cream on the side.
Burrito$11.00
Refried beans, Spanish rice, cheese, onion and tomato. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or mushroom. Sour cream on the side.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wet Burrito$12.00
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, tomato, and onion, topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips and salsa. Substitute chicken.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Grilled burrito filled with scrambled eggs with chorizo, cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, & guacamole. Served with hash browns!
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
University of Michigan School of Nursing

300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan School of Nursing
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
University of Michigan Law School

625 State Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan Law School
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center

1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
University of Michigan The Link

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan The Link

