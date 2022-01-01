Burritos in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve burritos
More about Cantina Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.50
Spanish rice, black beans, crema, #1 sauce, pickled radish, jicama slaw, pickled tomatillo, pickled onions, pickled jalapeno and choice of chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas or roasted veggies
|Wet Burrito
|$10.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies all covered with enchilada sauce and extra cheese
|Burrito
|$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Spanish Fire Burrito
|$11.00
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
potato, egg, bacon or black beans, green onion, cheddar, tortilla
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Queso Burrito
|$11.00
Cuban black beans & corn, brown rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, guacamole, baby greens & red bell pepper in a tortilla.
Allergens: Contains wheat, soy, and nuts. (Tortilla has wheat and soy). Can be made nut-free. Gluten free requests will be made as a bowl.
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
Cuban black beans & corn, brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, chipotle ranch, scoop of guacamole, baby greens, red bell pepper & tortilla chips. Gluten-free, can be made soy-free. Can be made nut-free.
2 oz portion
More about HOMES Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HOMES Brewery
2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Pastrami Tofu Burrito
|$13.00
pastrami spice, brussels sprout kimchi, sriracha slaw, potato chips (v,s)
|Gogi Burrito
|$13.00
bulgogi beef, HOMES beer cheese, sriracha aioli, fries, scallion
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.49
Scrambled Eggs, Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of up to (3) Vegetables, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about BTB Burrito
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Gringo Burrito
|$8.50
Burrito with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing and shredded lettuce.
|San Diego Burrito
|$11.00
Burrito with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.
|Half & Half Burrito
|$9.50
Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and choice of two meats Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Farmers Burrito
|$8.50
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs. cheddar cheese, potato, ham, onion & green pepper. Served with salsa.
|Impossible Burrito
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potato & impossible meat. Served with a side of salsa.
|Egg & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & potato. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Lunch Wet Burrito
|$10.00
|Wet Burrito
|$12.00
Refried beans, Spanish rice, cheese, onion and tomato. Smothered in ranchera and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or mushroom. Sour cream on the side.
|Burrito
|$11.00
Refried beans, Spanish rice, cheese, onion and tomato. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or mushroom. Sour cream on the side.
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Wet Burrito
|$12.00
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, tomato, and onion, topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips and salsa. Substitute chicken.
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor
Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor
403 East Washington, Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled burrito filled with scrambled eggs with chorizo, cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, & guacamole. Served with hash browns!
More about University of Michigan School of Nursing
University of Michigan School of Nursing
300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
More about University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
More about University of Michigan Law School
University of Michigan Law School
625 State Street, Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
More about University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
More about University of Michigan The Link
University of Michigan The Link
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|Breakfast Burrito
