Reuben in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve reuben
Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor
|TURKEY REUBEN (nf)
|$14.00
sliced turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, coleslaw, marbled rye, pickle spear, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Reuben
|$13.00
Corned Beef, Emmental Swiss, Brinery sauerkraut, house-made Russian dressing, extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, grilled on Rye
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Reuben Salad
|$11.00
Grilled tempeh, The Brinery saurerkraut, grilled onions on baby greens with pickle, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, tortillas chips and Russian dressing on the side. Nut-free, GLUTEN FREE. Contains soy.
2 oz portion
|Treetown Tempeh Reuben
|$11.00
Marinated tempeh by The Brinery, caramelized onions and The Brinery sauerkraut on house-made rye bread with our special tangy dressing. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|The Reuben
|$5.79
Choice of Corned Beef or Roast Turkey, Choice of Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, Thousand Island on Rye Bread
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|HONEY REUBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & a side of honey mustard. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
|REUBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & a side of 1000 island. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
|HOUSE REUBEN
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$21.00
|Veggie Reuben
|$15.00
|Turkey Reuben
|$17.00
Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, & Russian Dressing on Zingermans Rye Bread
Wacker Chemical
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|#10 | Norah's Two Way's Reuben
|$9.29
Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#18 | Two Way's Reuben
Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread
|#19 | Jerry's Reuben
Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Georgia Reuben
|$12.75
A generous portion of turkey piled high on rye bread with homemade coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and French dressing.
|Classic Reuben
|$13.75
Corned beef stacked high on rye bread, served with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.