Reuben in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve reuben

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club image

 

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club

400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY REUBEN (nf)$14.00
sliced turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, coleslaw, marbled rye, pickle spear, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
More about Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
Reuben image

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$13.00
Corned Beef, Emmental Swiss, Brinery sauerkraut, house-made Russian dressing, extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, grilled on Rye
More about York Food & Drink
Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Salad$11.00
Grilled tempeh, The Brinery saurerkraut, grilled onions on baby greens with pickle, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, tortillas chips and Russian dressing on the side. Nut-free, GLUTEN FREE. Contains soy.
2 oz portion
Treetown Tempeh Reuben$11.00
Marinated tempeh by The Brinery, caramelized onions and The Brinery sauerkraut on house-made rye bread with our special tangy dressing. Allergens: Nut free. Contains wheat and soy. Gluten free requests will be made as a salad.
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Reuben$5.79
Choice of Corned Beef or Roast Turkey, Choice of Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, Thousand Island on Rye Bread
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
HONEY REUBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & a side of honey mustard. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
REUBEN
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & a side of 1000 island. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
HOUSE REUBEN
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef Reuben$21.00
Veggie Reuben$15.00
Turkey Reuben$17.00
Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, & Russian Dressing on Zingermans Rye Bread
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#10 | Norah's Two Way's Reuben$9.29
Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread
More about Wacker Chemical
Item pic

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#18 | Two Way's Reuben
Corned Beef | Coleslaw or Sauerkraut | Swiss | Thousand Island | Rye Bread
#19 | Jerry's Reuben
Turkey | Swiss | Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Georgia Reuben$12.75
A generous portion of turkey piled high on rye bread with homemade coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and French dressing.
Classic Reuben$13.75
Corned beef stacked high on rye bread, served with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.

