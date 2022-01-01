Fried rice in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve fried rice
Plymouth Rd No Thai!
1745 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|No Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|Fried Rice
|$13.00
Lightly fried brown basmati rice with carrots, yellow onions, corn, peas, scallions & sesame seeds, topped with your choice of marinated tofu or fried cauliflower tossed in General Tso's sauce.
Tofu version is gluten free. Contains soy. Nut free.
Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor
|Fried Rice (C)
|$6.00
Bopjib - 621 Church St.
621 Church st, Ann Arbor
|Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir-fried rice with small diced vegetables and choice of meat.
No Thai! Online
1952 S. Industrial Hwy Ste F, Ann Arbor
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
|No Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|No Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
S. Main No Thai!
2276 S. Main St, Ann Arbor
|No Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
South U No Thai!
1300 S. University Ave Ste 3, Ann Arbor
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|No Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
Kerrytown No Thai!
226 North Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|No Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste