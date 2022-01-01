Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve fried rice

Plymouth Rd No Thai!

1745 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
More about Plymouth Rd No Thai!
Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$13.00
Lightly fried brown basmati rice with carrots, yellow onions, corn, peas, scallions & sesame seeds, topped with your choice of marinated tofu or fried cauliflower tossed in General Tso's sauce.
Tofu version is gluten free. Contains soy. Nut free.
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor

4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice (C)$6.00
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
Bopjib - 621 Church St.

621 Church st, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried rice with small diced vegetables and choice of meat.
More about Bopjib - 621 Church St.
No Thai! Online

1952 S. Industrial Hwy Ste F, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
More about No Thai! Online
S. Main No Thai!

2276 S. Main St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
Drunken Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
More about S. Main No Thai!
South U No Thai!

1300 S. University Ave Ste 3, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Drunken Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
More about South U No Thai!
Kerrytown No Thai!

226 North Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with basil garlic sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
More about Kerrytown No Thai!

