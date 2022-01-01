Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.29
fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Crafthouse
Item pic

 

First Down Sports Bar and Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken marinated in our signature Medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, onions, & bleu cheese dressing
More about First Down Sports Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Quinn's on the Corner

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, chopped romaine, bleu cheese, tomatoes
More about Quinn's on the Corner

