Tostadas in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve tostadas

Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington

4028 Campbell Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)$14.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rebellion on the Pike

2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
THE TOSTADA$17.00
More about Rebellion on the Pike
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada$12.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, onions, salsa verde & pico de gallo between fried corn tortillas served with sour cream served on top of home fries (add pork or chorizo for $2)
More about Cowboy Cafe

