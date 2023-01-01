Tostadas in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tostadas
Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington
4028 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)
|$14.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|THE TOSTADA
|$17.00