Fried chicken wings in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
More about Chiko Shirlington
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about King Of Koshary
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Halal Chicken wings with fries
|$11.00
5 pieces of chicken wings served with crab fries. toss it with Buffalo sauce, or BBQ sauce
More about Young Chow
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Young Chow
420 23rd St S, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$7.95