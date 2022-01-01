Mushroom soup in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve mushroom soup
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg