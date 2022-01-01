Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Banner pic

 

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
UnCommon Rib Sandwich$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Various Mushrooms Soup 菌锅汤$10.95
serves 2 people
More about Hunan Gate

