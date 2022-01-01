Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Crafthouse
The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Wings$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Schnitzel Fingers$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Classic Cheese - W$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
Roni Cup - W$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Ballston Local
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Fiesta Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, green and red peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
White Alfredo sauce, marinated chicken, and extra cheese.
More about La Bettola Italiano
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.00
creamy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese, ranch drizzle
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
creamy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese, ranch drizzle
More about Dudley’s Sport And Ale
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mocha Cafe & Pastry

2720 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Chicken and Mushroom Pizza$18.25
Chopped chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, oregano, and black olives.
More about Mocha Cafe & Pastry
banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Wiseguy Pizza

1735 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (695 reviews)
Chicken Paneer Masala Pie Cauliflower GF Pizza Crust (Small 10”)$16.49
House Masala with Almond Paste, Chicken, Paneer, Mozzarella, Light Green and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno sauce (Allergy: Nuts) Warning: Gluten Free Crust is prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure. If you have celiac disease, our Gluten-Free Crust is not for you. Therefore we dont recommend Gluten-Free Crust for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances. We cannot guarantee that your pizza made with our Gluten-Free Crust will be free of all gluten
More about Wiseguy Pizza

