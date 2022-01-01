Chicken pizza in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Grilled Wings
|$15.00
Your choise of bourbon bbq, citrus soy ginger, buffalo, or house dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Schnitzel Fingers
|$15.00
Herb crusted breaded chicken tenders served with honey mustard and hand cut fries
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Fiesta Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, green and red peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce.
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
White Alfredo sauce, marinated chicken, and extra cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
creamy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese, ranch drizzle
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
creamy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese, ranch drizzle
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mocha Cafe & Pastry
2720 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken and Mushroom Pizza
|$18.25
Chopped chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, oregano, and black olives.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Wiseguy Pizza
1735 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Chicken Paneer Masala Pie Cauliflower GF Pizza Crust (Small 10”)
|$16.49
House Masala with Almond Paste, Chicken, Paneer, Mozzarella, Light Green and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno sauce (Allergy: Nuts) Warning: Gluten Free Crust is prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure. If you have celiac disease, our Gluten-Free Crust is not for you. Therefore we dont recommend Gluten-Free Crust for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances. We cannot guarantee that your pizza made with our Gluten-Free Crust will be free of all gluten