Chicken pizza in Arlington

House Masala with Almond Paste, Chicken, Paneer, Mozzarella, Light Green and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno sauce (Allergy: Nuts) Warning: Gluten Free Crust is prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure. If you have celiac disease, our Gluten-Free Crust is not for you. Therefore we dont recommend Gluten-Free Crust for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances. We cannot guarantee that your pizza made with our Gluten-Free Crust will be free of all gluten

