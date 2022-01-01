Naan in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve naan
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
RASA
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F, Arlington
|Garlic Naan
|$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
|Greens + Grains Bowl
|$10.75
DIY - Build your own greens + grains bowl.
|Mini Samosas
|$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Tandoori Naan
|$2.50
Freshly baked white bread topped with butter.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.95
Freshly baked white bread topped with garlic and butter.
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Tandoori Naan
|$1.95
White flour bread.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.20
Light bread stuffed with minced fresh garlic.