Tiramisu in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve tiramisu
A Modo Mio
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Margherita pizza Family- 16''
|$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|Pepperoni Family- 16''
|$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
|Pepperoni Personal - 12''
|$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
|Calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
|Cacio & Pepe Pizza
|$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
|Piccante
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
|Basilico alla Genovese
|$16.00
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
Italian brandy espresso cake / Chocolate / Custard
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Braised Beef Agnolotti
|$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
|Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra
|$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita
2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO
|$3.30
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
|CAMARON
|$3.30
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
|CARNITAS
|$3.10
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Italian Tiramisu
|$9.99
Made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, and flavoured with cocoa.
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Tiramisu
|$4.50
Chocolate mousse layer cake.
CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Ruffino's Spaghetti House
4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Tiramisu
|$7.99