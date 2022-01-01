Tiramisu in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arlington restaurants that serve tiramisu

A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita pizza Family- 16''$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
Pepperoni Family- 16''$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Pepperoni Personal - 12''$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
More about A Modo Mio
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
More about Osteria da Nino
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Mele Bistro
Stellina Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cacio & Pepe Pizza$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Piccante$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Basilico alla Genovese$16.00
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
Italian brandy espresso cake / Chocolate / Custard
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
More about Sfoglina
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita image

SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL

Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita

2911 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO$3.30
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
CAMARON$3.30
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
CARNITAS$3.10
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
(price per taco)
More about Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Italian Tiramisu$9.99
Made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, and flavoured with cocoa.
More about La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Tiramisu$4.50
Chocolate mousse layer cake.
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Tiramisu$5.99
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Tiramisu$7.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mocha Cafe & Pastry

2720 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Tiramisu$5.25
Layers of lady fingers in a coffee rum special syrup with mascarpone cream filling and a layer of light chocolate.
More about Mocha Cafe & Pastry

