Tamales in
Arlington
/
Arlington
/
Tamales
Arlington restaurants that serve tamales
Inca Social - Arlington
1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TAMAL
$8.00
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington
4028 Campbell Ave, Arlington
No reviews yet
Tamal de Elote
$5.95
Sweet corn cake slowly cooked in a corn husk. Served with sour cream.
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington
