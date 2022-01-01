Vegan sandwiches in Arlington
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
|Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich
|$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Chick'n Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.99
Breaded vegan chick'n breast, vegan cheese, and marinara sauce
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|$0.00
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Meatball Sandwich
|$9.99
Vegan meatballs, vegan cheese, and marinara sauce
More about Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
3100 10th St N, Arlington
|Vegan Italian Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
Vegan Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onion, topped with shredded vegan cheese, heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil pesto, served open-faced on a multigrain toast.