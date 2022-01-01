Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets - Shirlington

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
Vegan BBQ "Beef" Sandwich$15.00
Soy protein beef, spicy korean BBQ sauce, vegan coleslaw, brioche bun (Vegan).
More about Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
Item pic

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chick'n Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Breaded vegan chick'n breast, vegan cheese, and marinara sauce
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich$0.00
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Meatball Sandwich$9.99
Vegan meatballs, vegan cheese, and marinara sauce
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N

3100 10th St N, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Italian Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Vegan Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onion, topped with shredded vegan cheese, heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil pesto, served open-faced on a multigrain toast.
More about Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N

