Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buffalo Sauce | Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing | Brioche Bun
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion.
More about Abilene Bar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
More about Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
Banner pic

 

Chicken Stop - BedStuy - 1274 Fulton Street

1274 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Chicken Stop - BedStuy - 1274 Fulton Street
Item pic

 

Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Our famous Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, topped with pickles, mixed greens and Blue Cheese dressing.
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo Marinated Chicken, fried and assembled on a yummy sandwich with Blue cheese sauce, Lettuce & tomato , served with our "Branded Fries" (garlic & herb fries)
More about Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue

