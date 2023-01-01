Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buffalo Sauce | Celery | Carrots | Blue Cheese Dressing | Brioche Bun
Abilene Bar
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
Chicken Stop - BedStuy - 1274 Fulton Street
1274 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Our famous Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, topped with pickles, mixed greens and Blue Cheese dressing.
Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buffalo Marinated Chicken, fried and assembled on a yummy sandwich with Blue cheese sauce, Lettuce & tomato , served with our "Branded Fries" (garlic & herb fries)