Salad bowl in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

OverGreens - Prospect Park

193 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Create Your Own Salad & Warm Bowl$10.95
Salads are not mixed (for your convenience) unless specified in the special instructions section
More about OverGreens - Prospect Park
Item pic

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Bowl$16.00
Chopped lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, bens, crema, corn pickled onions, queso fresco, cumin dressing.
More about Las Santas
Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl - 80oz$42.00
80oz Salad Bowl
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brookyln Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salad Bowl$15.00
Mesclun lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pico de gallo, and guacamole. A side of house salsa of choice.
More about Izzys Brookyln Smokehouse
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Vegetable and Kale Superbowl Bowl Salad$15.50
parev (kale, grape tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted vegetable, quinoa and lemon poppy dressing)
More about Holesome Bagels
Consumer pic

 

Corner Cafe

2 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teryaki Salmon Salad Bowl$17.95
More about Corner Cafe
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Bowl Salad$0.00
Romaine, corn, diced pickles, black
beans, grilled veg, tortilla chips, sour
cream ranch dressing
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Casa Ora

148 Meserole Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Bowl (Reina Pepiada)$15.00
Avocado chicken salad (reina pepiada) with jasmine rice ＆ black beans gluten-free, dairy-free, contains mayo.
More about Casa Ora
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Egg Grain Bowl$14.00
More about Nili
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad Bowl$15.99
Fresh chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Parmesan cheese, multigrain sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad Bowl$14.99
Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, Shinly sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Dressing: olive oil and a splash of vinegar
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St

