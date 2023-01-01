Salad bowl in Brooklyn
OverGreens - Prospect Park
193 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Create Your Own Salad & Warm Bowl
|$10.95
Salads are not mixed (for your convenience) unless specified in the special instructions section
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Salad Bowl
|$16.00
Chopped lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, bens, crema, corn pickled onions, queso fresco, cumin dressing.
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Salad Bowl - 80oz
|$42.00
80oz Salad Bowl
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brookyln Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Mesclun lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pico de gallo, and guacamole. A side of house salsa of choice.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Roasted Vegetable and Kale Superbowl Bowl Salad
|$15.50
parev (kale, grape tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted vegetable, quinoa and lemon poppy dressing)
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Fajita Bowl Salad
|$0.00
Romaine, corn, diced pickles, black
beans, grilled veg, tortilla chips, sour
cream ranch dressing
Casa Ora
148 Meserole Street, Brooklyn
|Chicken Salad Bowl (Reina Pepiada)
|$15.00
Avocado chicken salad (reina pepiada) with jasmine rice ＆ black beans gluten-free, dairy-free, contains mayo.
Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg - 7 Heyward St
7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN
|Caesar Salad Bowl
|$15.99
Fresh chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Parmesan cheese, multigrain sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing.
|Greek Salad Bowl
|$14.99
Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, Shinly sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Dressing: olive oil and a splash of vinegar