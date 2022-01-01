Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Kulushkat image

 

Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pita$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
Hummus (8oz)$8.00
Gluten-Free
Classic Falafel Pita$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
More about Kulushkat
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

