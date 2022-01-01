Falafel pitas in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve falafel pitas
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
|Hummus (8oz)
|$8.00
Gluten-Free
|Classic Falafel Pita
|$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.