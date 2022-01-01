General tso chicken in Brooklyn
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$18.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|General Tso's Chicken and Broccoli
|$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame, rice not included
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|General Tso's Chicken - Spicy
|$21.95
Sweet & Spicy Chicken mixed with Red Onions & Carrots
Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|General Tso's Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
General Tso's Chicken is one of America's Favorite Chinese takeout. Our famous fried chicken dunked in a sweet, spicy and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions in a toasted brioche bun.