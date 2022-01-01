Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve general tso chicken

GENERAL TSO CHICKEN image

 

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$18.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
General Tso's Chicken and Broccoli image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
General Tso's Chicken and Broccoli$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame, rice not included
More about Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
General Tso's Chicken - Spicy$21.95
Sweet & Spicy Chicken mixed with Red Onions & Carrots
More about Munch Street Food
Item pic

 

Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken Sandwich$10.00
General Tso's Chicken is one of America's Favorite Chinese takeout. Our famous fried chicken dunked in a sweet, spicy and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions in a toasted brioche bun.
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
Item pic

 

Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN$18.95
More about Prime Avenue
Item pic

 

Kings County - Bridge Street - 383 Bridge Street

383 Bridge Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
General Tso's Chicken$24.00
roasted broccoli, tangerine peel
More about Kings County - Bridge Street - 383 Bridge Street

