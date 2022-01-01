Gyoza in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve gyoza
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
Glaze
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Shishito Peppers
|$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
|Grass Fed Steak Plate
|$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
|Spicy Yaki Wings
|$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
Teppan Territory NY
445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.
|Pancake
|$6.00
(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake
|Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
FRIED CHICKEN • TAPAS
750 Myrtle Diner
750 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|D12 Gyoza Skin
|$2.49