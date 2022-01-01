Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve gyoza

Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Glaze image

 

Glaze

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shishito Peppers$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
More about Glaze
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
More about Wasabi- BK
Restaurant banner

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.
Pancake$6.00
(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake
Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
More about Teppan Territory NY
D12 Gyoza Skin image

FRIED CHICKEN • TAPAS

750 Myrtle Diner

750 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (439 reviews)
D12 Gyoza Skin$2.49
More about 750 Myrtle Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Noodle Soup

Kani Salad

Grilled Chicken

Fried Zucchini

Pork Ribs

Clams

Chocolate Croissants

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston