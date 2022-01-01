Hummus in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Alibaba Kebab

900 William st, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (9095 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus
More about Alibaba Kebab
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$11.35
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$10.99
Homemade hummus with mixed greens, sprouts, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, feta, and olive salad.
More about Joe's Deli
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$11.35
More about Spot Coffee
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Grilled Pita$9.99
Homemade creamy spread of chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.
More about Mythos
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus and Pita Plate$9.00
Garlic hummus served with a toasted white or wheat pita.
More about My Tomato Pie
Newbury Salads image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Toast & Soup (BYO)$10.95
Hummus Toast with 16 oz. of Build-Your-Own Soup
More about Newbury Salads
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$11.35
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$11.35
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

701 Seneca St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hello Hummus$10.50
Fresh Carrot, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Sundried Tomato, Cucumber, Sunflower seeds, Basil Hummus over Arugula and Spring Mix
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
The Pita Place image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Pita$9.99
(GF) (V) Mashed Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon, Garlic & Olive Oil w/ Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
Large Hummus$6.99
(GF) (V) Puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon & Garlic, Served w/ Pita
Small Hummus$4.99
(GF) (V) Puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon & Garlic, Served w/ Pita
More about The Pita Place
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Everything Bagel Hummus$5.00
Ithaca Hummus
More about Mojo Market

