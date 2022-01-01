Hummus in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve hummus
More about Joe's Deli
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Hummus
|$10.99
Homemade hummus with mixed greens, sprouts, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, feta, and olive salad.
More about Spot Coffee
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Hummus Wrap
|$11.35
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Hummus & Grilled Pita
|$9.99
Homemade creamy spread of chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Hummus and Pita Plate
|$9.00
Garlic hummus served with a toasted white or wheat pita.
More about Newbury Salads
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Hummus Toast & Soup (BYO)
|$10.95
Hummus Toast with 16 oz. of Build-Your-Own Soup
More about Spot Coffee
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Hummus Wrap
|$11.35
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
701 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Hello Hummus
|$10.50
Fresh Carrot, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Sundried Tomato, Cucumber, Sunflower seeds, Basil Hummus over Arugula and Spring Mix
More about The Pita Place
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Hummus Pita
|$9.99
(GF) (V) Mashed Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon, Garlic & Olive Oil w/ Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
|Large Hummus
|$6.99
(GF) (V) Puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon & Garlic, Served w/ Pita
|Small Hummus
|$4.99
(GF) (V) Puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon & Garlic, Served w/ Pita