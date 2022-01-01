Mussels in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve mussels
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Steamed Mussels
|$15.95
(20-25) scampi style with grilled french bread
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Mussels & Clams Arrabbiata
|$18.99
P.E.I. mussels and Little neck clams tossed in spicy marinara over linguine.
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Saffron Shrimp & Mussels Fettuccini
|$30.00
shrimp, prince edward island mussels, saffron, heirloom tomato, fennel, onions, and garlic with white wine, butter, and fettuccini