Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve mussels

Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$15.95
(20-25) scampi style with grilled french bread
More about Creekview Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels & Clams Arrabbiata$18.99
P.E.I. mussels and Little neck clams tossed in spicy marinara over linguine.
More about Mythos
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Saffron Shrimp & Mussels Fettuccini$30.00
shrimp, prince edward island mussels, saffron, heirloom tomato, fennel, onions, and garlic with white wine, butter, and fettuccini
More about This Little Pig
Waxlight Bar à Vin image

 

Waxlight Bar à Vin

27 Chandler St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
pickled honey mussels$2.50
1 per order, so order as many as you'd like! from british columbia. steamed in farmhouse cider, pickled in wild apple cider, with avocado & lemon verbena oil.
More about Waxlight Bar à Vin

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Tofu Soup

Mac And Cheese Burgers

Chili

Steak Frites

Ravioli

Chimichangas

Rangoon

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston