Quiche in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve quiche
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Spring Vegetable Quiche
|$6.00
|Whole Quiche
|$30.00
Caramelized Onion, Herb, and Feta
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
|Smoke Salmon Quiche
|$15.95
Smoke Salmon/Capers/Onions
|Corned Beef/ onions/roasted red peppers Quiche
|$14.95
Homemade Cornedbeef
Roasted Red peppers
Potatoes
Onions
5 Eggs
|Quiche Mushrooms/Onions/Spinach/Tomatoes
|$13.95
Mushrooms/ Onions /Tomatoes /Spinach