Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Roast beef sandwiches in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Buffalo restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
No reviews yet
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
$14.95
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
No reviews yet
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
$14.95
Ciabatta Bread, Horseradish Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Roast Beef, Provolone & Aj Jus.
More about D'Avolio
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Penne
Sweet Corn
Brownie Sundaes
Veggie Tacos
Veggie Burgers
Black Bean Burgers
Breakfast Pizza
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston