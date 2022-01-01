Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$14.95
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$14.95
Ciabatta Bread, Horseradish Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Roast Beef, Provolone & Aj Jus.
More about D'Avolio

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Penne

Sweet Corn

Brownie Sundaes

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Burgers

Black Bean Burgers

Breakfast Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston