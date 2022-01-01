Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wor Wonton Soup$10.75
Chicken, pork and shrimp with broccoli, napa, carrots, snowpeas. A meal in itself!
Wonton Soup$2.75
Pork wonton in house-made chicken broth
Small (3 wontons)
Large (6 wontons)
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$5.50
Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Mi Wonton$15.95
Egg noodle soup with fresh pork wontons, chicken, pork, shrimp, cilantro, and scallions.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup$9.95
Wonton Soup$3.25
Fried Pork Wontons (10)$6.50
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chopped Salad

Filet Mignon

Eggplant Parm

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Rice Soup

Rice Noodles

Avocado Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston