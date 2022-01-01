Wontons in Buffalo
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
Wor Wonton Soup
$10.75
Chicken, pork and shrimp with broccoli, napa, carrots, snowpeas. A meal in itself!
Wonton Soup
$2.75
Pork wonton in house-made chicken broth
Small (3 wontons)
Large (6 wontons)
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
Wonton Soup
$5.50
Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Mi Wonton
$15.95
Egg noodle soup with fresh pork wontons, chicken, pork, shrimp, cilantro, and scallions.