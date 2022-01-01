Chicken nuggets in Cambridge
Tasty Burger - Central Square Cambridge
23 Prospect Street, Cambridge
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$6.50
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
|KID CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL
|$4.30
Tasty Burger - Harvard Square
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$6.50
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
|KID CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL
|$4.30
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Salt & pepper impossible chicken nuggets 椒盐素鸡块*
|$34.00
Ingredients: impossible chicken nuggets fresno pepper, cilantro, pickled pepper, ginger, garlic.
Boston’s first hunan style dish with impossible meat! Savory and spicy.
Vegan friendly, gluten and soy allergy, does contain coconut oil (which is a treenut)
NO gluten-free option