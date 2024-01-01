Steak burritos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Steak Burrito
|$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Regular Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$9.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
More about Little Luna
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Steak Bomb Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled steak, eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & jalapeños in an oversized flour tortilla.