Steak burritos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve steak burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria - Porter

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
Delivery
Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Regular Steak Burrito$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Regular Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$9.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Bomb Burrito$13.00
Grilled steak, eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & jalapeños in an oversized flour tortilla.
More about Little Luna
Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge

84 Winthrop st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ancho Steak Burrito$11.00
Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
More about Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge

